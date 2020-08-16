ASUP takes Ikpeazu to human rights commission over 20-month salary arrears

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has dragged Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for refusing to pay its members in Abia state Polytechnic, Aba salaries running into 20 months.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission, dated August 5, 2020, the union said all the teaching staff in the Polytechnic is owed salaries from July 2018 to October, 2019; and from March 2020 till July 2020. This is despite several entreaties to the institution’s governing council and Abia state government to pay the accumulated arrears of salary.

The letter, which was signed by the national president of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, said since escalation of the COVID -19 pandemic, the members were yet receive any salary and have been living in serious discomfort as no form of palliative has been extended to them.

The union further urged the commission to compel the state government and the management of the polytechnic to pay the workers so as not to allow the situation degenerate further as the members’ rights to adequate health care, shelter and food had been violated.

The letter said, “We are compelled to bring to the attention of the Commission the refusal of the Abia State Government (Proprietor of the Institution), the Governing Council and Management of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba to honor its contractual obligations to our members in the Institution for a cumulative period of twenty (20) months.”

“Our members in this institution covering all teaching staff of the polytechnic are owed salaries from July 2018 to October, 2019; and from March 2020 till July 2020. This is despite several entreaties to the institution’s management, governing council and the government of Abia state to pay the accrued salaries.

“It is noteworthy to point out that since the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in March 2020, the members have not received any salary and have been living in serious discomfort as no form of palliative has been extended to them.”