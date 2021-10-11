ASUP warns against industrial disharmony in polytechnics

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Sunday asked the federal government to speed up in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the union to avoid industrial disharmony.

The union however warned that Nigerians should hold government accountable for any industrial action as the union would not issue any ultimatum before pulling out her members from duties.

National Publicity Secretary of the union, Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa, stated this at the end of the union’s 101 regular meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), and said NEC frowned at the government’s lethargic approach towards implementation of some items in the signed MoA despite the 3 month suspension corridor granted by the union.

He said, “Of particular interest in the items include the non-release of minimum wage arrears to staff of federal polytechnics and several state-owned polytechnics, non-release of the approved N15billion revitalisation fund for the sector more than 3 months after the approval, non-commencement of the Renegotiation of the Union’s 2010 agreement despite the reconstitution of Governing Councils, as well as the continued non-payment of salaries in several state-owned institutions”.

Comrade Yelwa added that the union expressed its dismay at recent reports of infractions in the process of appointment of principal officers in federal polytechnics and some state-owned polytechnics in disregard of extant provisions in establishment laws.

He said: “The Union particularly noted the events at Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe where the process of appointment of rector was flawed from inception leading to the short listing of unqualified persons; Federal Polytechnics, Offa and Mubi where the process has been tainted by the deliberate exclusion of qualified persons; as well as Federal Polytechnics Oko, Offa, Auchi, and Kaura Namoda, where council affairs are being relocated to the FCT without due consideration to the cost implication on the institutions, safety of staff and sensitive documents as well as general administration of the affected institutions.

“In view of the unsatisfactory status of the implementation of the union’s MoA signed with the government in April 2021, the Nigerian public should hold the government and its agencies responsible for any other breakdown of industrial harmony in the sector as our union and her members have shown considerable patience and restraint.”