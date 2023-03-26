ASUSS begins health insurance scheme in Ekiti 

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Ekiti state chapter has embarked on full operation of its health insurance scheme for members.

AUSS chairman in Ekiti state, Comrade Sola Adigun, stated this in a programme at its state permanent headquarters, at Ajebandele area in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The ASUSS boss described the full operation of the programme as prayers answered.

Comrade Adigun stated that since 2016, the leadership had put in place a mechanism to actualise the health intervention scheme to mitigate the challenge of medical funding by its members, but the measure could not be achieved due to various factors.

He stated further that just like many other laudable programmes including the ASUSS, welfare scheme introduced by his leadership, the health insurance scheme was resisted by some members due to inadequate information on its advantages.

