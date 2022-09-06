ASUU: Again, FG constitutes committee to review lecturers, government’s 2009 agreement

The federal government has constituted another committee to look into the recommendations of the Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs’ committee in charge of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, after the meeting, Tuesday, he noted that the committee would be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

He said, “Adamu inaugurated the 14-man committee to look into the recommendations concerning the resolution of the lingering ASUU strike.

“The members of the committee include Professor Olu Obafemi, Professor Nimi Briggs, Udo Udoma, Bashir Dalhatu, Professor Kayode Adebowale,(University of Ibadan) Professor Kabir Bala (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria), Professor Lilian Salami (University of Benin), Professor Charles Igwe (University of Nigeria Nsukka), Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede; Representatives of the Academy of letters, Science, Medicine and social sciences.The committee will be chaired by Adamu.”

