ASUU condemns attack on members by DSS operatives

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ABU Zaria chapter has described recent attack on its Kano zonal coordinator by personnel of Department of State Service (DSS) as an act of recklessness and lawlessness.

The chairman of Union, Prof.Rabiu Nasiru, who stated this at a press briefing held at its secretariat, ABU Zaria, said the ASUU viewed the action as barbaric and wanton display of lawlessness on the part of the DSS.

He called on the National Assembly to reconfigure DSS and review the provision of section 315 of the 1999 constitution that Incorporated the 1986 Decree 19 issued by the military regime to conform with democratic tenets and the rule of law.

Comrade Nasiru asked the leadership of DSS to take punitive measures against the personnel who assaulted, and damaged their member’s car and further proved to Nigerians that the operatives are indeed lawless.

“The leadership of DSS should promptly make these personnel to repair the car they damaged with immediate effect before a legal action is instituted against it. ” He warned.

He narrated that ” the DSS has recently physically assaulted the ASUU kano zonal coordinator, Prof.Abdulkadir Mohammed on his way to Federal University Dutsinma on Union’s assignment.

Comrade Nasiru further explained that the attack was perpeturated by the men of the DSS in a Hilux vehicle belonging to kano state government house while escorting a convoy.

He aledged that beside physical assault, the personnel also smashed the car’s windscreen and broke the mirror of the car in a show of force for no just cause.

“This behavior could best be described as an epitome of lawlessness against a law-abiding citizen.” He observed.

The ASUU Chairman pointed out that, over the years, DSS operatives have imbibed the attitude of intimidation.

He said, “Infact, this organization behaves as if it was designed to undertake security services with the least degree of regard for lawful restraint.

“DSS operatives more often than not act as adversaries and oppressors of the people and always as protectors of state power and coercion,and to some extent have become sworn enemies of human rights activists, journalists, social media users and freedom fighters.

“It’s current operations and tactics,(2015 to date), remain anti-people, anti-democracy and largely lawless.DSS needs to be reminded that a more wicked organization such as Germany’s Schutzstaffel has since been dumped into the dustbin of shame.”