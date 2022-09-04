ASUU constitutes committee to tackle ‘smear campaign’

In an attempt to tackle media campaign against the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the union has constituted a seven-member committee to address what it tagged a smear media campaign against the union.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility to develop strategies to tackle the alleged media campaign against the union’s decision to continue with the industrial action.

According to the leaked letter signed by the union’s President, Emmanuel Osodeke, “ASUU is at a very critical stage of its struggle towards the survival of public universities in Nigeria. It has been observed that a lot of media propaganda to misinform and malign the union is ongoing. The union appreciates your efforts in responding to this media war.

“The trustees and principal officer of the union decided to constitute a rapid response committee to immediately respond to various media publications, opinions, interviews, e.t.c., that may be against the interest of the union.”

The committee is made up of four professors and three PhD holders.

They are Prof Ade Adejumo (Ladoke Akintola University of Technology) as the convener, Prof Joseph A. Ushie (University of Uyo) as a member, Prof Abdulgafar Amoka (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria) as a member, Dr Adelaja Odukoya (University of Lagos) as a member, Dr Taiwo Obateru (University of Jos) as a member, Dr Otu Akanu (AE- FUNAI) as a member and Prof. Victor Igbum (BSU) as Secretary.

