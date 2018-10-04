ASUU decries FG’s non implementation of 2009 agreement

Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU)Nsukka Zone has expressed dissatisfaction with the continued refusal of the federal government to implement the negotiation it reached with the Union since 2009.

The Union also expressed dismay over what it referred to as the neglect of the education sector through undermining of the patriotic effort of ASUU members nationwide.

Speaking during a press briefing held by the Union to press home its demand for the implementation of the negotiation in Enugu, the zonal coordinator, ASUU- Nsukka zone, Dr.

Igbana Ajir recalled that the Union had a comprehensive negotiation with the federal government on many issues that bordered on funding of universities, salaries and allowances of academic staff.

According to him, the union called off its six weeks nationwide strike after it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government wherein it agreed to implement the 2009 agreement.

He however regretted that the issues which were raised by the Union have largely remained unaddressed after the strike which is an indication that the government is not interested in addressing the rot and decay in the Nigerian University system.

He further stated that UNESCO has long approved that 26% of every nations budget be allocated to the education sector because of the critical role it plays in terms of development but regretted that Nigeria has refused to act by that order as the sector receives almost the lowest budget.

Among the outstanding issues contained in the agreement were the release of 20 billion revitalization fund for public Universities in Nigeria; the payment of all arrears of short fall in salary in all Universities that have met the requirements for Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) Verification and the release of National Pension Commission’s operational license which was not released one year after the agreement was signed.

Agir called on the civil society organizations and other concerned citizens in the country to rally round in order to rescue the educational system in the country as our contemporaries in Asia 58 years ago are almost a century ahead

