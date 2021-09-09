ASUU grievances better channeled through national body – FME





The Director of public affairs of the FederalvMinistry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, reacting to ASUU Ibadan Zone statement that the federal Government was breaching the agreement reached with union in 2020, said ASUU Ibadan zone should follow due process by chanelling all their grievances through their national body. Because the union has 45 chapters, he would not be able to answer questions from individual chapters.



