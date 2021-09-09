ASUU grievances better channeled through national body – FME

The Director  of  public affairs of the FederalvMinistry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, reacting to ASUU Ibadan Zone statement that the federal Government was breaching the agreement reached with union in 2020, said ASUU Ibadan zone should follow due by chanelling all their  grievances through their national body. Because  the union has 45 chapters, he would not be able to answer questions from individual chapters.


“ASUU Ibadan zone should follow due process and channel their grievances through the national body. ASUU has 45 chapters and I wouldn’t be able to answer all their grievances,” Mr Ben Bem Goong said.

