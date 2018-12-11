ASUU, NLC: Atiku disturbed ahead of 2019 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PDP Presidential Campaign Organization said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is worried over the lingering industrial impasses between the Federal Government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other labour unions in critical sectors in the country.

PDP Presidential candidate in a statement issued by his director media and publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday said Atiku Abubakar is anxious about the deadlock between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which, is altering the future of our youths and putting families under undue pressure.

The statement reads: “Atiku Abubakar however offers hope to the striking lecturers and other agitating labour fronts as he has already set out templates to handle all related issues and ensure an end to incessant labour crisis, ensure industrial harmony and greater productivity in all sectors, immediately he is elected into office as President.

“Knowing the importance of education and youth development to national cohesion, stability, development and economic prosperity, Atiku Abubakar has already articulated a clear and practical roadmap towards resolving all issues hampering education in Nigeria in his policy document, which embodies the aspiration and wishes of all Nigerians in their overall productive ventures.

“Our candidate has made ample provisions for enhanced welfare packages, research grants, better teaching and learning environment as well as a strong synergy between the union and government towards a harmonious working environment.

“The PPCO therefore urges Nigerians not to despair but to continue to rally behind Atiku Abubakar in the all-important mission of rescuing our nation from the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has shown gross incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

