ASUU planning strike, government planning campaigns

It could be said and seen that higher institutions are not being attended to. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) believes that going on strike is the only thing that could make the government listen to their demands but it is rather shattering students dreams of their graduating year.

The ASUU has been planning to go on indefinite strike if their demands are not met while the government are planning on their campaigns and choosing the successor of the president not paying attention to higher institution, then what 0will happen to our universities or students?

Like the saying goes, when two elephants fight, the grass suffers the most, so as the case of ASUU, government and the students. Initially students are the one who will suffer the most because the strike will delay their academic pursue.

ASUU going on another strike will mutilate students’ dreams and their hope of graduating and then the government are doing nothing about it rather preparing for their ambition of gaining political seat and power for the 2023 elections.

The government should try to resolve the issue of strike by meeting ASUU’s demands if not all but some of their demands because if the strike takes effect students may end up commiting a lot of crimes and atrocities if they are at home, most especially if they are idle.

But all these do not affect the government officials since their children don’t attend federal and state higher institutions in Nigeria unlike other students. Children of government officials attend the best schools abroad so they experience nothing like strike and delay in their academic pursuit.

For the pass years, government has not paid any attention to higher institutions which led associations of higher institutions to fight for their students’ right of education by going on strike for their voices to be heard by the government. This has led to the delay in students’ academic pursuit.

Initially, government should have listened to ASUU’s demands in order to prevent the strike. They should put their children in the students’ shoes, ASUU and federal government should come together in order for the strike to be called off.

Ajide Ibrahim

[email protected]