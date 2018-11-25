ASUU ready for negotiation

ASUU says it is ready to commence negotiations with the federal government to resolve the ongoing strike.

ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja recently.

Ogunyemi said the N200bn released by the government in September 2018 was not an issue but that the money ought to have been released in October 2017 as part of the 2013 agreement.

“It would be recalled that the federal government had agreed to inject N1.3trn to fund universities at N220bn yearly for five years.

“If government fails to fund public universities the situation on campuses may degenerate, become worse than the already poor quality teaching and learning environment,’’ Ogunyemi said.

He however, insisted that the ‘no work no pay’ threats by the government would not affect the lecturers as the industrial action was legal in Nigerian labour laws and international conventions, which Nigeria is signatory.

