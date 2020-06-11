ASUU seeks life imprisonment for rapists

Following increased cases of rape in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday urged the federal government to impose life imprisonment on convicted rapists.

The chairman of ASUU at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo state, Dr Dipo Akomolafe, said life imprisonment would curb the criminal act in the country.

Akomolafe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa that rape cases were rising because government was not enforcing the criminal code which recommends life imprisonment for convicted rapists and 14 years for attempted rape.

” Rape is a condemnable act which should not be tolerated in a decent society.

“Of recent, rape has been on alarming increase as most of the victims are killed by the perpetrators who are, at times, known persons or family relations, in order just to cover their heinous crime.

“There is a law prohibiting rape and making it a criminal offence. Nigeria’s Criminal Code recommends life imprisonment for those convicted for rape and 14 years for attempted rape.

“This punishment is enough to create fear in the minds of potential perpetrators, if only the government can enforce the law.

” This will also reduce the act of rape and attempted rape in the society,” Akomolafe said.