ASUU shouldn’t call off its strike

I’m writing this piece to plead with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, not call off its ongoing strike action on the basis of negotiation again till their demands are fully met else they would be failed by the same government later.

Because ASUU is simple and considerate makes the federal government to keep rolling ball in its court over the years.

ASUU as an academic body tries its best not to shut down schools but the government seems to be making no effort to meet ASUU’s demand, which is a hot a slap on its face.

The current strike is not the first ASUU would be embarking on over the same issue.

The union waged war against the military government over equitable salary and the autonomy of the public university in 1988, which it called off in 1990, another strike was declared on December 17, 2013, and lasted for six months over non-implementation of 2009 agreement.

Similarly, ASUU embarked on another one-week warning strike in 2014 over failure by the federal government to implement the 2009 agreement and 2013 MoU. The agreement was payment of staff entitlements, funding of universities for revitalisation, pension, TSA, among others.

In 2017, ASUU declared another warning strike which lasted for 36 days before it was suspended. Another strike came in 2019 over same issue and lasted for eight months.

Notwithstanding, between 2020 and 2021 series of threatening letters were sent to federal government but nothing was done to stop the union from embarking on strike.

Thus, are the reasons why the union decided to make the current strike a four-week industrial action to give the federal government the opportunity to redeem itself.

To this end, ASUU shouldn’t call off the strike on the basis of negotiation unless the government meet up her demand since the negotiation conditions haven’t been respected by the over years.

Failure of government to fulfill, respected or its agreements with ASUU already demonstrated that they are not ready to resolve the lingering strike issues. As such, ASUU shouldn’t in any way meet with government again in the name negotiation except if it will be done and dusted one and for all.

Finally, drawing the attention of the government at all levels to hurriedly do the needful as nothing more important than education, and that they should resolve ASUU issue one and for all.

Patience Bitru Lemuel, Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri