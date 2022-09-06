ASUU strike: Education minister, VCs, others in closed-door session

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has began a closed door meeting with critical stakeholders within Nigeria’s educational sector as part of efforts to end lingering the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede; Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed; Emeritus Professors Peter Okebukola and Nimi-Briggs; alongside all vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors of federal universities are at the special closed-door meeting.

