ASUU strike: Elder statesman heaps blame on education minister

An elder statesman, in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, Saturday, blamed the prolonged and continuing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU ) on the alleged ineptitude and insincerity of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Alhaji Ibrahim who spoke in a chat with Journalists in Lafia, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the minister of education, and other stakeholders to complete a sincere negotiation with ASUU in order to reopen the closed universities in Nigeria.

“It is disturbing that the minister of education will still be in office while the youth who are undergraduate and postgraduate students in public schools are roaming about doing nothing for months in a country that is in-between a developing and underdeveloped World, while those in private universities are not affected,” he said.

According to him, the alleged loyalty of the minister to the President in particular and Nigeria in general was questionable due to his non-proactiveness in addressing the issue before the Union embarked on the industrial action.

Ibrahim said if the children of the minister of education and others involved with the industrial action of ASUU were students in the universities, they wouldn’t have allowed the strike action to commence or to prolong.

He therefore, called on the government and ASUU to quickly dialogue in order to end the persistent industrial actions bedeviling the university curriculum for the overall development of the country.

