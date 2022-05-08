ASUU strike: FG has failed us – Kogi TUC 

The Kogi state chapter of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has decried the lackadaisical attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari- led government over the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU).



The chairman of TUC , Comrade Ranti Ojo who stated this on Sunday while interacting with newsmen in Lokoja said President Buhari body language to the ongoing strike shows that his administration has no plan for the future of Nigerian Youths.



While expressing worries over the continuous crisis rocking the nations educational sector, Ojo said the students are always at the receiving end whenever the union down tool to press home their demand.

He maintained that the present administration led by President Muhamadu Buhari has failed Nigerians, adding that, things has fallen apart as the government has failed to attend to the plight of Nigerians.



He recalled that the crisis between ASUU and the federal government could be traced back to 2009 when the government reneged in the agreement it had with the union leaders.



He said the current ASUU strike has led to the increase in crime and immorality in the society, adding that, many students have become idol because they can no longer stand the face of their leaders who had failed them.



The TUC chairman warned that the federal government should do something urgently to avert any breakdown of law and order across the country, adding that, a repeat of the EndSARS protest may likely reoccur as students are already running out of patient with their leaders.



“We have many students that are supposed to be in NYSC but now, they are roaming around the street because of strike. Our children are now turning themselves to something else.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

