ASUU Strike: NANS holds mass protest in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday embarked on a mass protest in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The students who gathered at the Unity Fountain near Hilton Hotel in Maitama district marched to the Federal Ministry of Education section of the Federal Secretariat, where the permanent secretary in the ministry, Arch. Sunny Echono, who represented the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, addressed them.

In his address he promised to take their case to the appropriate authorities for consideration.

The protest was tagged “Save Education Rally”.

The students, NANS’ President Danielson Akpan, a student at the Nasarawa state University Keffi, said Nigerian students were demanding an increase in funding for the education sector, in line with the United Nations recommendation, which states that at least 26 per cent of a national budget be allocated to education sector.

The students also asked the federal government to look into the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities so that the strike the union embarked upon on November 4 be called off in order to allow students resume their studies.

Mr Akpan told newsmen that the dwindling allocation of funding to the sector was saddening.

“The funding keeps dropping every year,” Mr Akpan said.

Recall the Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on a strike on November 4 over issues including unpaid allowances and poor funding.

The union was angry over what it termed government’s refusal to honour agreements it entered into with the union some years past.

