ASUU Strike: OAU directs students to go home

Authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun state, has directed students to vacate their hostels and go home.



The directive, according to a statement signed and made available to Journalists by the Dean, Division of Student Affairs, Prof. I.O. Aransi, was necessary due to the new update of strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).



The statement warned the students not to stay in their hostels beyond Friday, 13th May, 2022.



“All undergraduate and postgraduate students in the halls of residence are directed to vacate their respective hostels and go home till further notice.



“It is our hope that issues necessitating the strike action will be resolved as soon as possible,” the statement added.

