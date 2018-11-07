ASUU strike paralyses academic activities at UI

Academic activities were yesterday grounded at the University of Ibadan, following the strike declared by the Academic Staff Union ofUniversities (ASUU) with lecturers staying away from classes.

Also, the students were seen in their hall of residences playing table tennis and watching films while others were sighted roaming the streets within the institution campus discussing the strike.

Blueprint checks at the faculties of Arts, Education, Agriculture and Social Sciences, showed that, all the lecture rooms were put under lock and key and deserted.

Chairman of the union, Dr Deji Omole, while addressing members, asked them to fight for the future of the Nigerian child, being deliberately sidelined by the government.

Dr Omole later inaugurated the University of Ibadan ASUU Strike Monitoring Committee, headed by Professor Gbenga Olujide.

The congress was attended by close to 400 academics, including the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Professor Adeyinka Aderinto.

