ASUU strike: Stop making unrealistic promises, stakeholders tell FG 

Stakeholders in the education sector have called on the federal government to desist from making unrealistic promises to the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) whenever on negotiation table.

The African Region President of Scholarship Aid initiative, Adebayo Oluwatosin made this call at the 2022 stakeholder’s forum and award presentation of scholarship held weekend, at the Bishop Court, Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

Oluwatosin expressed disappointment on the continued ASUU strike which has paralysed the academic calendar of universities in the country. He described the federal government’s attitude as ‘terrible’, while urging government to stop making promises it cannot fulfill.

He said the impact of the strike is only been felt by the students and their parents, adding that ASUU and the government should find alternative way to resolve differences.

“We have not seen any impact of the strike. I suggest there should be another way ASUU and the government can come together.

“Strike is not the best way. it is killing our educational system. The system is going down and our certificate is not even been recognised anymore and we are deceiving ourselves,” he stated.

