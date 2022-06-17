ASUU strike unnecessary – JAMB boss

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said the ongoing national strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was unnecessary.

Oloyede said this on Friday in Ilorin during the flag-off and presentation of equipment, facilitated by JAMB, at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

He urged the leadership of the ASUU to call off the ongoing industrial action by the university lecturers in the country.

The registrar, who was a vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, noted that the protracted and incessant strikes by unions in the nation’s tertiary institutions were capable of causing irreparable damage, on not just the students, but also the nation.

Oloyede, therefore, urged both the government and the unions to find ways of putting an end to the “unnecessary strike.”

The registrar added that the intervention of JAMB in the area of health care delivery was to support the government’s efforts aimed at addressing the huge medical infrastructural gap in the country.

“JAMB will continue to prune down its expenses through prudent management, adoption of relevant cost-saving technology, and other efficiency-strategies. This is to free up resources to support major stakeholders such as the tertiary health and educational institutions in order to uplift the health and educational institutions,” he said.

(NAN)

