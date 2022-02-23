ASUU strike: Who is to blame?

I always wonder when I hear parents and students blame any academic union in Nigeria that embarks on strike for the sake of their rights, their students and education. Nigerian education got to this level because of the academic unions. Our politicians and bourgeoisie pay little attention to the development of the education sector as they send their children overseas to study.

Visit any public primary or secondary school close to you and see its condition. Even if its structure is attractive you will surely find its inside very squalid and irritating with broken chairs few teaching materials and unconducive atmosphere. Then, visit any tertiary institution. I bet you that going round the school will make you to understand that the school is choked up and full to the brim with bunch of students but with few teachers to serve the mammoth students.

The struggle of academic staff of tertiary institutions are blessings to the growth of Nigerian education and if we fail to support them and appreciate them, Nigerian higher institutions will become like the ravaged primary schools close to us without enough seats for undergraduates to sit to receive lectures.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) through its struggle has supported and gotten many things for the Nigerian students. The establishment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) resulted to the continues establishment of laboratory halls, theaters, libraries, workshops, hostels and classes for undergraduates. Also,the strike of ASUU has been supporting students on their struggles against tuition fees hike. ASUU never supported tuition fee increment but when government proposes tuition fee increment, the schools management, students unions government sit to agree on the appropriate percentage to be increased and always ASUU is on the side of Nigerian students and parents.

ASUU strike is always in favour of Nigerian education, the lecturers fight for their rights to make education viable and standard to stop sending Nigerian children overseasy to acquire school certificates and come back to work in lucrative organisations.

Do Nigerian students know that a graduate worker in Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) collects more than a Nigerian professor because a professor collects less than N350, 000 while a graduate working in NIMASA collects more than N400, 000.

This variant in Nigerian agencies have continued to promote corruption in Nigeria. And do Nigerian students want to continue seeing their lecturers living like beggars and their schools turning into primary public schools or will they support their lecturers’ living condition and their schools’ progress?

The ASUU strike at this time is on the IPPIS and the federal government has lobbied the Nigerian lecturers to join the platform despite their refusal o do so. After suspending its almost nine month strike in 2020, ASUU embarked on its present strike because the federal government failed to fully implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union in December 2020; and for this nonchalant attitude who is at fault?

The federal government has been making promises to pay of the lectures’ entitlement. The minister of labour even boasted that the money is kept aside in Central Bank of Nigeria to settle the union.

“What was agreed last year has been paid. These are subsequent payments that are due.That one has been paid in February. This is the second tranche we are paying,N22. 72 billion for this tranche. The N30 billion for revitalisation is also in the CBN account”, the minister said when he appeared on “Politics aToday,” a political programme on Channels Television on Tuesday ((8/7/2021). So, who is at fault?

The National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that the strike of the union is due to government’s lackadaisical attitude and the lecturers have no choice than to declare the strike for them to press government to act.

Nigerian students should be happy that they have vibrant comrades that are fighting for their rights and supporting their education. ASUU only wants Nigeria to be better and eradicate corruption in Nigerian universities.

Nigerian students should be able to figure out those for them and those for themselves. ASUU with their efforts to make education viable should be supported because there are some people who want education to crumble. A word is enough for the wise and a teacher is like a father and wise people say a child is born to bear the burden of his parents while a good child will never abuse his teacher.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim (Goronyo),Lecturer, Mass Communication Department, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna


