ASUU strike: ZLP, 14 other parties to join students’ protest – Nwanyanwu

National chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has revealed that about 15 political parties, including his party were ready to join the university students protest over the shut down of public universities if the federal government fails to resolve it’s impasse with Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU).

The opposition party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all ministers and appointees who have indicated interest to seek political office.

Speaking with newsmen Thursday in Abuja, Nwanyanwu, who commended the president for directing the sack of the appointees, said Buhari should not hesitate to sack any of them who fails to resign by May 16.

The ZLP chairman added that the president should also not accept any minister or appointee who decides to abandon the political ambition to remain in office, adding that they could sabotage his administration.

He added that the recent directive by the president was indicative of the disciplined Buhari that people knew.

He said the minister and political appointees undermined not just the presidency but the president himself by seeking to pick the form.

Commending the president for the directive on them to resign by Monday, May 16, Nwanyanwu said “Let him (President) not stop there. It is possible that some of them will now retrace their steps and say they are withdrawing. Mr president don’t listen to them. They have lost faith in your government. They no longer trust your administration. Leaving them behind, they will sabotage you because their mind, body and soul is somewhere else in that adventure they intended to embark on.

“If any of them decides to withdraw Mr president sack them after Monday so that we can have new people finish this administration,” he said.

On the ASUN strike, Nwanyanwu, who said he has gotten the nod of the parties however declined to name the other parties when asked, noting “I won’t want to name the parties but ZLP is number one.”

He also said it was appalling and embarrassing that over N2billion could be generated within weeks for purchase of forms in a country that is struggling to resolve financially inclined issues.

