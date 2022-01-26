ASUU thumbs up Lokoja varsity VC





The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, for his numerous achievements recorded within a space of one year in office.





Chairperson of ASUU Federal University Lokoja (FUL) chapter, Dr Joshua Silas disclosed this shortly after the first 2022 congress of the union held at Adankolo campus of the institution on Wednesday.





Reeling some of the achievements of the Vice Chancellor which attracted the vote of confidence, the union chairperson said the recent ranking of the institution as first among the nine universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan has brought confidence that the university would grow to a higher level.





“One of the achievements of the Vice Chancellor is the recent ranking of the university recorded through the collaboration of the staff of the institution.





“Secondly, the Vice Chancellor was able to reconcile the warring factional groups in the university and this has greatly assisted the institution to achieve the present feat.





“He has also through his concerted effort approved the establishment of medical college which will commence this year after resource verification and the re-accreditation of 29 programmes of the university.





“There are roads which the Vice Chancellor has facilitated at the permanent site in Felele to ensure that the staff of the institution have access to their place of work,” he stated.