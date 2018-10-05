ASUU to FG: Implement MOA 2017 or face industrial action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Kano Zone has called on the federal government to implement the outstanding issues in the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MOA) and the 2009 agreement in order to avoid industrial disharmony in the education sector.

Zonal Coordinator, Kano Zone, Mahmud Lawan, made the call while briefing newsmen in Kano last Wednesday shortly after the zonal meeting in Bayero University Kano.

Blueprint reports that the briefing was held to address the looming crises in the Nigerian university due to collapse of the 2017/2018 renegotiation between ASUU and federal government.

Lawan said that the renegotiation between ASSU and the federal government team commenced in March 2017 with a promise by the Minister of Education, Adamau Adamu that the exercise was expected to be completed within six weeks.

He said Dr Wale Babalakin, chairman of federal government renegotiating team deliberately disregarded the cardinal principles of collective bargaining and delayed matters in renegotiation.

For over 16 months of negotiation, discussion focused on funding with Babalakin’s insistence on the introduction of tuition regime and education bank as a must for public universities in Nigeria, he added.

According to him, in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, education is a right and a public good, and thus Nigeria has the responsibility to provide qualitative and sound education to its citizenry.

He said the outstanding issues in the 2017 memorandum of action include the demand for the release of N20 billion revitalization funding of public universities in Nigeria, which government was yet to release as promised by end of October 2017.

Others are; “Release of the forensic report on Earned Academic Allowance payments to offset the balance of the EAA arrears for 2009-2012 and the mainstream of EAA into annual budget in 2017.

“The release of Nigeria University Pension Company (NUPEMCO) operation license before the company begins full operation as a pension Fund Administrator for University Staff, especially ASUU members who are close to their retirement.” The coordinator noted that the issue of poor funding and proliferation of state universities was also agreed in the MOA, adding that the government would present memo to the National Economic Council and National Council of States

