ASUU: Uniben issue students 48hrs to vacate campus



The management of University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state, Tuesday, shut down the institution until further notice and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to students to vacate the campus.

In a circular endorsed by A. A. Bobola, Registrar of the institution and seen by Blueprint, the management said the action was occasioned by the extension of the four week strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The circular “enjoined students to monitor the situation closely inorder to be abreast of the school’s eventual re-opening”.

It (circular) added that “the action has become expedient as there is no justifiable reason for students to continue to stay on campus when lectures and other academic activities are not going on”.

Blueprint however gathered that the university management had been inudated with reported social vices by idle students.