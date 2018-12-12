ASUU warns UniOsun VC against members’ harassment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan zone yesterday warned the Vice-Chancellor of Osun state University, Prof Labode

Popoola to desist from harassing and threatening its members.

ASUU, while handing down the warning at the end of a zonal meeting of the union held at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso,

accused the vice chancellor of compelling its members to suspend the strike and attempting to weaken ASUU through anti-union activities and

hostile administrative policies among others

According to ASUU, the anti-union, the policies allegedly put in place by the LAUTECH Vice Chancellor included compelling members to attend management, Senate, principal officers and other statutory meetings during strike, organising and holding the 7th convocation of the

university between Monday, 19th and Thursday, 22nd November, 2018 without any waiver from ASUU among others.

The union also gave other policies by the Vice Chancellor as “directing members to resume academic activities when you are clearly

aware that the strike is still actively on and victimisation of the Branch Officers who were on lawful union’s assignment.”

“Now that the strike has entered the fifth week, ASUU enjoins all members at that branch to disregard any directive of the Vice-Chancellor that contravenes the strike bulletins 1-5 issued by

the National Strike Coordinating Committee (NSCC) of the Union and sternly warns Prof Popoola to desist from harassing its members and to‎ abide by the rules of the Union or risk being sanctioned,” ASUU stated.

