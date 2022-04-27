ASUU’s demands are reasonable

Society happens to be home that accommodates both the poor and the rich; even though class may differ, we still deserve to enjoy common benefits driven from the social amenities which include: good road, potable drinking water, functional electricity, sustainable healthcare and affordable education.

Education is the key because it’s the nerve center of growth for every society. The value that is attached to education cannot be over-emphasised because no society can develop without education. Hence, Nigeria should prioritise education to help its citizens to some extent, education can even serve as an empowerment because educated people have so much to contribute to the overall growth of their society.

In Nigeria, students in the 1970s and 1980s enjoyed comfort while studying; all necessities of life such as sufficient hostels, steady electricity, potable drinking water, free meals and so on were provided. There was no class difference between the poor and the rich.

But now, things have taken a turn for the worse in Nigeria’s education sector. Universities in Nigeria cannot operate or function effectively due to lack of funding from the government coupled with excessive Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike have crippled education in Nigeria. It is a sincere concern by ASUU to make life better for poor Nigerian students who only rely on public universities to get educated.

ASUU has been in a battle with the federal government for many years which has been detrimental to millions of students, parents, and guardians of these students. The federal government should come to our aid by salvaging the education sector and help the children of the poor who rely on public universities.

Public institutions such as the universities are an important agents of development because they train people who have contributed immensely to the development of this nation. In this regard, the federal government should not allow ASUU to lose its essence of providing quality education.

ASUU’s demands are valid because it’s a fact that universities in Nigeria are lacking and it has even become more difficult to maintain standard. Some of these pressing issues bedevilling Nigerian universities include; poor infrastructure, lack of good accommodation, poorly equipped laboratories, shortage of lecture theatres and halls, lack of modern teaching tools for training of students and other myriads of challenges such as poor renumerations and welfare for academic staff and above all, the failure of the federal government to honour their memorandum of understanding which was agreed by both parties.

Nevertheless, it’s not too late and the federal government can go ahead and resolve this matter for students to return to class. The federal government should also understand that ASUU’S strike has further crippled our education, it should be avoided for the prosperity of this country.

Patience Ishaku Gonsis,Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri

