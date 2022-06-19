At 35, Fabregas departs Monaco

Monaco have confirmed the departure of 35-year-old Fabregas

The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 outfit from Premier League side Chelsea in January 2019 but has struggled with injuries this season at the Stade Louis II.

Hamstring and ankle issues as well as a bout of coronavirus have contributed to the former Arsenal and Barcelona star making just two league appearances and playing in one Europa League game in 2021-22.

The club have now confirmed that the 35-year-old will depart the club after three-and-a-half years.

The club posted: ‘The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the Principality club three and a half years after his arrival.’

There has been speculation this season that he could announce his retirement, but the 2010 World Cup winner previously denied those reports, and that he had a few contacts with other teams but that the ‘level of the club might have to go down’.

Although in another interview last month the Catalan revealed that he would leave Monaco at the end of the season.

Speaking to So Foot, Fabregas confirmed he does not want to finish his playing career like this because ‘this year has been so bad’, despite claiming he has already been called by his former bosses to see if he wants to join their coaching staff.

