At 58: Nigeria on the right path – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the events of the past few years have indicated that the country is on course for greatness.

The President stated this in a nationwide broadcast monitored in Abuja to mark the country’s 58th Independence anniversary.

“As we celebrate the 58th Anniversary of our independence, we know we are on the right path.

Although we have our differences, they count for far less than the values, virtues and common aspirations that unite us as a nation.

We have so much for which we should be grateful, and in which we should rightly take pride.

Our journey is not finished but we have come a long way,” he said.

The President said there has been a steady improvement in the security situation in the North East and that the federal government remains committed to ending the crisis and make the region safe for all.

“I want at this point to pay tribute to the men and women of our armed forces, the Police and other security and law enforcement agencies, who have been working under the most difficult conditions to keep the country safe.

In the process, many have made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

The President said government is addressing the age-long conflict between herders and farmers that was being exploited by those seeking to plant the seeds of discord and disunity among Nigerians.

“In this context I must warn that the perpetrators of murder and general mayhem in the name of defending or protecting herders or farmers will face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, we urge all peace loving Nigerians to reject any simplistic portrayal, at home or abroad, of this conflict as either religious or ethnic based,” he said.

The President said the present administration was making progress in the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite what he referred to as “vicious and stiff resistance.” “The shameful past practice of the brazen theft of billions of Naira is no more.

Shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered have become things of the past.

He said the government was gradually strengthening the economy with a stable Naira and falling inflation rate, adding: “We are building an economy that is moving away from over reliance on oil.

Consequently we have witnessed massive return to farms and seen bumper harvest, despite recurrent floods across the country.” He said in the past three years, the federal government has introduced many policies and programmes targeted at youth development and youth empowerment, adding that government is also supporting the ‘not too young to run’ legislation aimed at giving the youths greater say in our national politics and governance.

On the 2019 general elections, the President assured that the elections would be “fully participatory, free and fair and that the Independent National Electoral Commission will be exactly independent.” The President also spoke on the need to be cautious in the use of social media and to ensure that technologies are used for development.

