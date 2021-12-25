At 72, Ganduje has done well as Kano governor – APC govs

The serving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Kono state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to celebrate his 72nd birthday anniversary, declaring that the governor has performed well in the state.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the Forum’s chairman and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said APC governors celebrate the special occasion of Ganduje’s 72nd birthday anniversary with him and his family.

The statement commended Ganduje’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

It also acknowledged his contributions to the team of Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano state and Nigeria as a whole.

Bagudu said: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

As we rejoice with, HE. HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje!”

Related

No tags for this post.