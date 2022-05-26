At 95, Clark’s milestone offers reflection on nation’s existential threats – MBF

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the attainment of 95 years of age of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as a moment of reflection on Nigeria’s fractured history as a nation, taking into account its existential threats.

The Forum, in a press statement congratulating the rights activist, issued by its national president, Dr Pogu Bitrus, Wednesday, said “there is no doubt that Chief Clark’s attainment of 95 years is worthy of celebration.”

The statement said, “Walking past the milestone age of 95 by the highly respected elder statesman, the raging challenges of insecurity and genocidal attacks launched against ethnic nationalities of the Nigerian nation makes it imperative for us to reflect on the footprints of the past.

“It is indubitable that as Chief Clark celebrates another birthday today the nation is still being stalked by monsters of destruction whose ultimate goal is to decimate our communities and turn our nation into rivers of blood.”

MBF recalled that the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEV) leader – worried by the incessant strikes embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) – recently called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to take over negotiations with the striking university teachers in order to resolve the feud and ensure speedy opening of university gates for students for resumption of academic activities.

It said, considering the footprints of Chief Clark’s unrivalled commitment to the emancipation of the minorities from the clutches of forces holding the jugular of these ethnic group, “he has become that undying metaphor that is neither tired of demanding for freedom nor weary in protesting against the enthronement of unconstitutionality within Nigeria’s flawed federal structure.”

The statement added that the elder statesman has been involved in engaging with stakeholders from the Niger Delta and other regions to work towards the creation of a pan-Nigeria system that works for not only ethnic nationalities in the country, but such a system must carry the interest of all citizens across ethnic, religious and political divides.

“His unrelenting quest for national stability and enthronement of constitutional federalism, including recognising the rights, privileges, aspirations and sensibilities of coalescing entities, set him apart as a true nationalist whose love for his country has sustained his interest in the survival of Nigeria,” it noted.

