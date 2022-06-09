At last, Akeredolu reveals how many worshippers died, hospitalised days after Owo attack

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has clarified the number of deaths recorded in last Sunday’s terror attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo local government area.

Akeredolu said 40 persons died in the attack while 61 persons were hospitalised for gunshot injuries while 26 persons have been treated and discharged.

He said a total of 127 persons were inside the church when the gunmen stormed the church.

The governor spoke when he played host to a team of Catholic Bishops from the South-West led by Most Reverend Leke Abegunrin at his Ijebu-Owo residence in Owo.

Akeredolu, who assured that land would be provided at a good environment for mass burial of the victims of the Owo terror attack, admitted that the figures earlier released were wrong.

He explained that the new figure followed the harmonisation of the reports from the various hospitals where victims were rushed to.

Akeredolu explained that the state government set up an account for donations, following demand for an account number by well meaning individuals who are desirous of helping the families of the victims and the survivors.

According to him: “The medical team, led by the Commissioner for Health, has sent figure to us, and it is slightly different. What I put out during my address on the broadcast to the state was wrong and we must accept it.

“The figure I have now shows that 127 persons were involved, and that the number of death now is 40. On admission receiving treatment we have 61. 26 have been discharged. Those are the figures we have now. So, government is not hiding anything.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

