At last, Amaechi exposes Wike in Rivers

Former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has opened up on the amount of state funds that the incumbent Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, spends on alcohol.

He said the fund is equivalent to the amount he (Amaechi) spent to build one primary school, when he served as governor.

Speaking during his campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Amaechi said, “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50 million naira every week on alcohol.

“The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks, Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning.

“We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built five flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres.

“We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?” Amaechi asked.

