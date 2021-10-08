At last, Atiku opens up on PDP’s zoning impasse

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the zoning debate appears to have divided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along regional lines.

While some are insisting on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to the South, others are making a case for a northern candidate.

Chairman PDP Zoning Committee and Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi last week recommended that the party’s national chairmanship be zoned to the North.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the Southern Zones of the country, namely, South West, South East and South-South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones,” Ugwuanyi had said.

Although the committee was silent on where the presidential ticket goes, it goes without saying that the PDP may zone the slot to the South.

Expectedly, the zoning of the party’s national offices generated arguments and even led to a series of ongoing consultations among party faithful.

Prior to the setting up of the committee, Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed-led committee set up to review party’s performance in 2019, had recommended that the 2023 presidential ticket be thrown open.

Atiku speaks

But in a subtle but calculated move, the party’s presidential candidate in 2019 general elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, spoke up at the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of PDP in Abuja, calling for fairness and justice.

Atiku is believed to be warming up to take another shot at the nation’s top job come 2023.

While saying the PDP has a right to determine how it should be run, the former number two man said Nigerians reserved the right to decide who governs them

“The People’s Democratic Party has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed. The people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who governs them. Where the president comes from, has never been the problem of Nigeria. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from northern Nigeria. There is only one president from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians. Talking about inclusions, I would like to see a new national working committee of our party, our great party that has sizable numbers of our youth and woman,” the former VP said.

He also said: “The decision of NEC today will either see PDP into the Villa in 2023 or not. Since its inception, this party has faced serious challenges and have risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and moved forward.”

“Now, let me come to historical events which I said I was going to cite. Those of us who served in the Constitutional Conference, which drafted the current Constitution of Nigeria, sure, remember that after we finished the draft of that Constitution, we all met as members of the constitutional conference and resolved to correct the injustice that was done to a particular part of this country.

“ And we said in whichever party you found yourself, your presidential candidate must come from the South-west because Abiola had won election, not only did he win, he was killed. So, we all agreed as members, and we went out of the constitutional conference, and we formed our parties, some of us formed PDP, others formed ANPP. Those who formed AD formed AD.

“At the end of the day, there were two alliances in the two parties. PDP brought General Obasanjo, ANPP brought Olu Falae. This is to show you that Nigerians have a sense of fairness,” Atiku said.

Continuing, the former vice president said: “All the PDP governors and some members of the party met me at the Villa and said, they were not going to support President Obasanjo for a second term, that I shall run. I now referred them to the resolution of NEC, where NEC decided that power should remain in the Southwest for eight years. How do you want me to go against the resolution of NEC? And I turned it down, and we moved on. So, this country has a sense of fairness. This country has a sense of justice, this country has a sense of fairness.

“Therefore, this thing that is in-built in our party, we should be able to use it, to embed it, to make sure today’s deliberation is in the best interest of our party, in the best interest of Nigeria, which will ultimately give us the victory that we asked for, to go back to the Villa.”

Earlier in his remarks, PDP Acting National Chairman Yemi Akinwonmi urged party members to bury personal interest for party and national interests.

He said: “Today is a day of making history in the life and survival of this great party- PDP- which Nigerians are eagerly waiting to take them out of the challenges of socio-political vices created by the political party in power, the APC.

“At this juncture, I call on us to understand our differences, reflect on them and when not necessary, forget them. We should look at our party and Nigeria and bury all our personal differences, because PDP is above any personal or individual or collective consideration.”

Where govs stand

Blueprint correspondent also gathered that some of the governors are ” tactically” working hard to ensure that the party 2023 tickets go to the South.

A party leader who does not want his name mentioned in print, exclusively told Blueprint that “some governors met at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, Wednesday and some also met at Rivers State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja Thursday.

“Most of the governors agreed not to allow the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket become a matter of discourse at the NEC, to tactically allow the Ugwuanyi committee’s report scale through and continue the struggle for zoning of presidency another day.”

Party stands by Ugwuanyi

And briefing journalists at the end of the NEC meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said the NEC unanimously adopted the Ugwuanyi committee’s report on zoning.

On the 2023 Presidency, Ologbondiyan disclosed that NEC shall at a later date revisit Governor Mohammed committee’s recommendation on zoning.

Northern youth caution

Meanwhile, some youths under the auspices of Northern Leaders Alliance gathered at the party’s national headquarters Thursday faulting the party’s decision on zoning.

They asked that the party’s presidential ticket be thrown open for pick by interested stakeholders.

The youth, in their number, were seen carrying placards with inscriptions like ” 2 years versus 13 years of Southern Presidency”, “What did the North do to PDP”, “Stop cheating the North”, “Wike brought Sheriff, Wike brought Secondus, Now he wants to take Northern Presidency” and “PDP, give North their rights” among others.