At last, Bode George reveals latest exile plan, list countries, week after Tinubu’s presidential election victory

Former deputy national Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has revealed the countries available for him to choose for his self exile plan.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, he said his decision to leave Nigeria for a choice location abroad should Bola Tinubu wins the presidential election has not changed after his victory at the poll held nationwide on February 25, 2023.

The chieftain listed Ghana, Cotonou in Benin Republic and Lome in Togo as options available to him.

“I have the right as a Nigerian to live anywhere I want. And I am saying it publicly that I am ready to retire from partisan politics. This is my own personally conviction that they don’t have the capacity, the ability to run this nation.

“I am not a young man anymore. If I am not satisfied with the way things are going, I have a right to go and stay anywhere I want to live for the rest of my life and play with my children and grandchildren.

“I haven’t committed any offence that can debar me. I can go to Lome to live. I can go to go Cotonou. I can go to Ghana. I can even go to Iceland. I can go to anywhere I want. With my green passport and my credibility and worthiness, I can live anywhere. I am just bothered about the younger generation,” he said.

