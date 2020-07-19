At last, Chelsea’s Willian opens up on next career ‘decision’

Willian has admitted he would sign a new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge now – but has not been offered one.

The Brazil winger has had on-off talks over a new contract for the last seven months.

His contract was due to run out on June 30 but that was extended due to the coronavirus.

Spurs and Arsenal want the 31-year-old.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are also very keen.

Willian, set to take on Manchester United today in the FA Cup semi-finals, has said he hopes to remain in London.

The stumbling block has been the length of his contract.

Blues only want him to sign a a two-year deal.

The winger will leave as a free agent next Sunday.

On his plans for a move, Willian told the De Sola YouTube channel: “There are rumours about several teams that may be interested.

“For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal. But rumours always arise.

“I’m waiting. My agent hasn’t given me any news yet. I’m waiting for his call.

“Chelsea only offer me two years and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

Willian has made 337 appearances for Chelsea in his seven-year career.

He has 63 goals.

He signed for £32million from Russian club Anzhi.