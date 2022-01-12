At last, Collins teams up with Super Eagles after club row ﻿

Jamilu Collins has finally joined the Super Eagles squad in Cameroon for the AFCON after a contract row with his German club.

He trained with the rest of the squad this evening ahead of tomorrow’s opening Group D game against Egypt.

“He had issues with his club and the issue has been resolved,” Eguavoen disclosed.

It is understood that German second division club SC Paderborn wanted Collins to extend his contract in this transfer window.

Leftback Collins was the last player to join and there was no official explanation to his late arrival leading to speculations that he could be battling Covid-19.

This was after Odion Ighalo was blocked by Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab to join the Eagles for the AFCON.

