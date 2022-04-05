At last, Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after EFCC ordeal

Politician and Businessman, Pascal Chubuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has finally broken silence after his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was reported on Saturday night that the socialite was arrested by the commission over allegations of tax fraud.

He was said to have been apprehended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur however returned to social media on Monday shortly after singer, Davido, announced his return from EFCC custody.

In one of the posts on his Instagram page, the Chief Priest, reacted to his recent ordeal, saying “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”