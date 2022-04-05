At last, Didier Drogba breaks silence over Chelsea takeover saga

The ongoing ownership saga at Chelsea Football Club has lasted for a couple of months now. Owner Roman Abramovich is still trying to find his preferred suitor for the club.

In February, Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. He was forced to sell the club, and reports have suggested that the new buyer will be named by the end of April.

However, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba recently spoke to the Sun and gave his thoughts on the situation to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

“It’s difficult to see the club in such a situation but I’m not going to talk much about it because of the situation itself and I feel for the fans.

“I also feel for fans, for the club and for all the people working there.”

Drogba has the nickname ‘The King of Stamford Bridge’ amongst the fans. For him to deliver his thoughts to them and still show his support for the club could put some fans’ minds at ease.

What’s next for Chelsea?

Blues fans are desperate for answers.

They’ve been waiting months for new information to be released about their football club. Unfortunately, the information they have been receiving has only been negative, as advancements from a certain consortium were made.

The Ricketts family are potential buyers of the London club, but fans have protested in the stadium and on social media. They have let their hatred at the idea of this happening be known.

The hashtag #NotoRicketts has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of weeks. The newly formed Chelsea Supporters Trust has released a statement about their opinion on potential new owners.

Many fans have expressed their disgust at the anti-Islamic comments previously made by the Ricketts family

Manager Thomas Tuchel even hinted at the fact that he wouldn’t like the family at the top because of the comments made in a recent press conference.

“Nowadays you have to deal with it and you have to face the consequences if you are responsible for these kind of quotes.”

Fans were eager for either the Saudi media group or lifelong Blues fan, Nick Candy, to be the buyer of their club.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan for the two parties for whatever reason. They have reportedly been removed from Abramovich’s shortlist.