At last, EFCC breaks silence on cryptocurrency, raises alarm

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said the growth of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcon portrays a far greater danger to the world economy.

The EFCC boss stated this while delivering a keynote address on Monday at the 38th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, themed, “Economic Crime-Who pays and who should pay?”, organised by the Center for International Documentation on Organized and Economic Crime (CIDOEC), Jesus College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Describing cryptocurrencies as the new typologies of economic crimes, Bawa said criminals now elect to transact or receive illegal monies such as ransom money in digital currency, noting that Bitcoin and Ethereum were the most commonly used medium of these exchanges.

He therefore, advocated collective and collaborative approach by authorities around the world in dealing with the challenges of financial crimes.

According to him, economic crimes which are largely illegal acts committed for private gain, “affect the vital structures of global economies, causing significant damage to the Global Financial System and depriving developing nations of the needed resources for sustainable development”.

He noted that developed countries are not immune from the scourge, which has “magnified with the proliferation of Cyber-crimes which threatens the stability of Global Financial Institutions.”

He commended the choice of the theme which he said offers a platform to interrogate the challenges of economic crimes.

“As the victims of crime continue to suffer globally from the effects of financial crimes, either directly or indirectly as part of a social system, the determination of who pays or who should pay becomes a critical measure of the criminal justice system in place,” he said.

He underlined the imperatives of an impartial judiciary in ensuring that “the perpetrators of acts and not the victims pay for their crimes.”

While highlighting some of the transparency and accountability achievements of the federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari including enactment and amendment of relevant laws to enhance public accountability and reforms such as Treasury Single Account and the Whistle Blower Policy among others, Bawa said the EFCC, as the rallying point in the fight against economic crimes in Nigeria, has recorded important milestones in investigations, prosecutions and assets recovery.

In his words, “Since its establishment in 2003, the Commission has recorded no less tha 3,500 convictions and recovered assets of significant value including properties in Nigeria, the UK, USA, and the UAE. All these have measurably contributed to the national efforts against economic crimes in Nigeria”.

Participants at the symposium were drawn from law enforcement and security agencies, accountability institutions and select stakeholders from across the World.