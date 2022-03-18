At last, EFCC breaks silence on Willie Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra is currently in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on Thursday.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFFC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said Obiano who arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, was brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

The EFCC spokesman said the former governor had not been released as being speculated in some sections of the media.

“The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation and I can not say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take.

“All I can tell you now is that he is still in the EFCC custody in Abuja,” he said.

Uwujaren further clarified that he was not aware of the arrest of the wife of the former governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, as also being speculated in the media.

NAN reports that Obiano was arrested by the EFCC on Thursday night, hours after his handover to the new Anambra governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.