At last, Emefiele opens up on ‘sponsoring Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked an alleged report that the governor of the apex bank had launched a fresh plot against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A media platform had reported that a huge amount was mobilised through high-level CBN agents in Lagos state for the state governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for the upcoming 2023 governorship election.

A statement on Monday signed by CBN acting director, corporate communication, Isa Abdulmumin, titled, “Re- Emefiele launches fresh plot against president-elect, Tinubu,”, described the report as fake.

He said, “The aforementioned story went further to allege that the

governor has made a certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”

