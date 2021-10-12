At last, FG reveals wayabout of N1.7trn recovered by EFCC

We’ve taken delivery of N1.7 trn recovered by EFCC, AMCON tells Reps



The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has disclosed that it has received N1.7 trillion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2017 and July 5, 2021. .

According to the Corporation, the sum was from loan recoveries, and has been credited to its Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) account for settlement of bond obligations.

The imformation was contained in a letter presented before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots at an investigative hearing held on Tuesday.

Details of fhe letter signed by Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Lawan Kuru, and its Group Head, Enforcement, Joshua Ikioda, showed that of the payment, remittances to the Corporation in 2017 amounted to N1, 178, 764, 500 for the credit of nine debtors.



On further recoveries made in 2019, it said it received N356, 318, 105.08 on 21st September 2020 on account of seven debtors, adding fhat it received a letter dated 17th December 2019 from the EFCC, forwarding promissory notes on account of four debtors to the tune of N1, 194, 778, 813. .

It said the notes were however, returned to the EFCC through a letter dated 28th October 2019 as they were made out by the Debt Management Office, among other disclosures.The adhoc committee, led by Hon Adeogun Adejoro, has directed that the NNPC should submit all its accounts by its next sitting, as Adejoro said all debt owed the government must be vigorously pursued as money iwas needed to fund the 2022 budget.