At last, FG reveals what ‘ll happen to Boko Haram sponsors

The federal government of Nigeria Wednesday restated that no stone would be left unturned in its quest to prosecute Boko Haram financiers and the fight against terrorism in the country.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN reiterated government’s stance in an interview with journalists at the ongoing 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United State of America.

In a statement on Wednesday dated September 22, 2021 by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami hinted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is currently investigating and will prosecute the alleged sponsors.

According to the statement, investigation has reached advanced stage and the government was going to make a statement in that direction in due course.

The statement reads: ” Time is not ripe for holistic disclosures so as not to pre-empt the investigation process. The prime object remains the attainment of peace and security of our dear nation.

“As far as terrorism funding and financing is concerned, we have succeeded in identifying those that are allegedly responsible for funding same and we are blocking the leakages associated with funding while embarking on aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“The truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing and advancing. For the purpose of investigation I would not like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that will have effect of undermining the successes we are recording.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is that whatever we do in terms of detention and arrest is indeed backed-up by judicial processes. We have acquired and obtained legitimate court orders taking into consideration the facts and material proof of evidence presented before the court on account of which the court eventually exercises its discretion in terms of granting orders that we can have the suspects in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“Naming and shaming of suspects is not embarked upon as a policy by the federal Government out of sheer respect for the constitutional rights of Nigerians relating to presumption of innocence. It is a product of constitutionalism and the law.

“It is rooted in the law and the names of the suspects will accordingly be made public at the point of judicial arraignment while the shaming remains a consequence of judicial conviction. Trials are judicial process and not about media sensations.

“Where reasonable grounds are established, suspects must be naturally taken to court at which point their identity must be disclosed and the naming become apparent. Shaming, on the other hand, is the product of conviction at which point the public are equally judicially put on noticed.

“In essence naming and shaming within the context of Nigerian law are judicial functions which commence with arraignment and terminate with convictions. Naming and shaming is not unguided and unregulated process. It is not like a discarded ship left at the mercy of winds and tides.”

Blueprint recalls that the AGF office is currently reviewing over 1000 Boko Haram case files out of which 285 have been filed before the Federal High Court based on prima facie cases of terrorism against them.

The delay witnessed in prosecution process according to the AGF was occasioned by COVID-19 lockdown, Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) Strike and court vacation.