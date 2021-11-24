At last, FG reveals when Air Nigeria ‘ll commence operations





The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said the country’s national air carrier, Air Nigeria, is expected to take off by April 2022.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.





He said the national airliner would be run by a company in which the Nigerian government would hold a five percent stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs 46 percent and the remaining 49 percent for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

He said, when it becomes operational, the national carrier would create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.