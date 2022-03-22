At last, Ghana announce squad for Super Eagles clash

The Black Stars have finally named a 27-man squad for 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles beginning with Friday night’s showdown in Kumasi.

Ghana have played hide-and-seek with their squad list for the Jollof Derby.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been included despite speculations he has contacted Coronavirus, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will lead the Black Stars in the absence of suspended Andre Ayew.

Ghana have called up four uncapped players – Felix Afena-Gyan, Denis Odoi, Elisha Owusu and Dennis Korsah, who plays for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudu Mohammed will lead seven other players who did not feature at the last AFCON in Cameroon, where Ghana crashed out at the group stage.