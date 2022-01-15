At last, IBB reveals why he remained unmarried after wife’s demise, President for 2023

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has finally revealed why he has chose to remain alone since the death of his wife, Hajiya Maryam Babangida.

The former military president spoke in an exclusive interview with Trust TV.

Maryam, who was Nigeria’s First Lady between 1985 and 1993, died at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Centre (JCCC) in Los Angeles, United States after battling ovarian cancer for years.

Since her death over 12 years ago, many Nigerians had thought that IBB would take another wife to keep him company but that has not happened to date.

When asked during the latest interview why he has not taken another wife many years after the death of Hajiya Maryam, IBB said: “No, I didn’t do it, you would have known.

“The media still snoop around me, they should have known. I haven’t. It is a matter of choice; I decided to honour her by being not a bachelor but being unmarried.”

IBB, 80, also spoke on the kind of president he wants for Nigeria in 2023.