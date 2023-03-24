At last, Kano man accused of marrying minor speaks up

A 60-year-old man, based in Kano, Aminu Danmaliki, who allegedly married an 11-year-old girl, has revealed the real age of his wife.

Speaking on Thursday, in a post on Facebook, Danmaliki said his wife is 21-year old.

He wrote, “My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl. Some suggested she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me. That is untrue.

“The wedding video went viral. We decided to keep mute but were advised to state the true facts. Here it is: My beloved wife is 21 years old. She made her own choice of me as her husband, and I loved her too.

“I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomases will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon,”

