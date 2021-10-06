At last Lalong appoints Special Advisers

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, has appointed estwhile Secretary to State Government (SSG), Nde Ezekiel Gomos, as his Special Adviser, alongside 10 others.

The governor also appointed the Director-General of his 2019 reflection bid, Arch. Pam Dung Gyang, as Special Adviser.

Govenor Lalong had been without special advisers since returning to office after wining the 2019 general election.

The appointment was contained in a statement by his Director of Press, Dr Makut Macham, Tuesday in Jos.

“Plateau state governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of 11 Special Advisers,” Makut said.

He added that, Arch. Pam Dung Gyang, Nde Ezekiel Gomos (Honourary), Justice Philomina Lot (Rtd), Barr. Burki Gofwan, Barr. Jonathan Mawiyau, are the appointees.

Macham further said, Mrs. Felicia Yakzum, Hon. Diket Plang, Hon. Danladi Mann, Hon. Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal (Honourary), and Barr. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, are the approved appointees.

He said the special advisers are expected to add impetus to the ‘Rescue Administration’ and the governance of the state.

The statement noted that the new appointees “will be sworn in at a date to be announced and portfolio assigned to them”.